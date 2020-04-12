Front Page  »  

SLO County Supervisor Adam Hill resigns as board chair

April 11, 2020

Supervisor Adam Hill

By KAREN VELIE

Bowing to community pressure, San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill announced on Saturday afternoon he would be relinquishing his role as chairman, while remaining on the board of supervisors.

In a letter emailed to the county, Hill says he looks forward to resuming his responsibility to represent the people of the third district. However, because of health issues, he is relinquishing the board chair position to Supervisor Lynn Compton.

On March 10, Hill chaired a board of supervisors’ meeting, shortly after learning he had likely won reelection.

A day later, the FBI raided Hill’s office at the county government center and his Shell Beach home. About an hour after the last agent left his home, Hill attempted to kill himself.

Since then, Hill has failed to perform his duties as chair and as a member of the board of supervisors.

On March 30, Hill confirmed his attempted suicide in a press release. He then attributed his attempt on his life to the stresses of running for office.

Hill’s resignation letter, which was emailed to SLO County Administrator Wade Horton and County Counsel Rita Neal:

“I’m writing to let you know that I will be participating in the board meeting on April 21st. Because I must dedicate time to continue my recovery, I think it is best to turn over the Chair to Supervisor Lynn Compton, who will continue to do a fine job.

“Additionally, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, I will utilize teleconferencing as my Crohn’s disease is an auto-immune illness and I’ve been advised to restrict my exposure. That said, I speak with my legislative assistant Nicole Nix frequently and know she is doing a superb job with our constituents and other matters.

“I look forward to resuming my responsibilities representing the Third District. It is truly an honor to serve in this capacity and it is the job I love. I look forward to concentrating my efforts on our economic recovery, social services and mental health issues. This has been a tough time for so many.

“Thank you for your understanding as I concentrate my energies on my health, my constituents and these important issues.”

panflash

Once again Adam Hill insults the residents of his district and the citizens and taxpayers of SLO County, the Central Coast and all of the state of California.


Hey, Hill- we’re not stupid. We all recognize that this is simply another one of your cheap gimmicks. Oh yeah- this time it’s Crohn’s Disease- you always have an excuse, don’t you? Well, you have cried “Wolf” too often- no one is buying your act any more. We’re not going to fall for your juvenile tricks any more.


You’re a pathetic embarrassment and a loser in every sense of the word. The only “funny” thing about this whole disgrace is that you are Hell-bent on dragging down everyone around you along with you. Your previous “supporters” are running from you like rats off of a sinking ship.


This is just like all the other sorry-ass politicians who try to weasel their way out of a dilemma with a token half-measure that they think will save their butts. We have seen this type of gimmick used on a national scale for years now, and it never actually works. If it ever did, it sure as Hell doesn’t anymore.


For once in your life, why don’t you act like a man, and for once in your life try doing the right thing. You are an insult to the voters, you are a failure as a politician, and you are a shameful disgrace as a “human being.”


This isn’t good enough- you need to resign completely from the Board of Supervisors completely and immediately.


You are done, pal. It’s over.


04/11/2020 10:50 pm
JordanJ

How many times has Adam Hill stopped doing his job, but continued collecting a paycheck? After he cussed out a county resident, he needed time to heal and did not show up for work for almost three months. After he thought Stacy Korsgaden had won the election, he was a no show for weeks. And now, he has not responded to calls or shown up to any meetings for a month. He plans to attend one meeting next month.


Adam Hill knows he is in trouble with the feds, but he wants to keep getting a paycheck, for both him and his girlfriend/ administrative assistant. They can hang out at home while the residents pay them about $230,000 in salary and benefits a year. All he has to do is show up to at least one meeting every three months, and they keep getting paid unless he is recalled or convicted.


04/11/2020 9:57 pm
Side_Show_Bob

Just give it up, Hill. You’re TOAST. You have proven that you shouldn’t be serving on the Board any longer. The citizens in your district deserve better. MUCH better.


04/11/2020 9:20 pm
Nightrider

Great Start Adam,

Good luck with your Health,

I really mean it,

Lynn,

Good luck in your your New position,

Now get to work,

Please let me know if you need anything to get Our County back to Work.

Love how things are going,

Now it’s time to look into the little problem with Hills HR questions of abusing the employee’s of SLO County. like was supposed to happen prior to the Election.


04/11/2020 8:52 pm
horse_soldier

My first reaction to reading this was GAG ME WITH A SPOON.


04/11/2020 8:51 pm
