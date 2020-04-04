Time to don a mask, SLO County inches to 93 coronavirus cases

April 3, 2020

Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking Californians to wear a mask when entering a building that is not their home as another method of slowing the spread of the coronavirus. At this time, the state is strongly recommending the use of masks, but it is not a requirement.

While there is a shortage of manufactured masks, a scarf or homemade mask will do.

There are currently 93 confirmed cases of coronavirus in San Luis Obispo County, with 57 individuals having recovered. There are six people in the hospital — with four in intensive care, and 30 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 26

Atascadero 18

Arroyo Grande — 13

San Luis Obispo — 8

Morro Bay — 6

Templeton — 6

Nipomo — 6

Other county cases — 10

Three San Luis Obispo County individuals with the Coronavirus are under 18 years of age, 37 are between the ages of 18 to 49 years of age, 24 are between the ages of 50 to 64 years of age, and 29 are 65 and above.

Increases in the number of cases in California continues to grow at a high rate. As of Friday afternoon, there have been 12,267 positive cases and 275 deaths.

Currently, more than 277,161 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 7,392 have died, 1,321 on Thursday.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 1,098,390 cases with more than 59,150 dead.

