Gov. Gavin Newsom changes rules for reopening, again

May 18, 2020

After noting the number of people hospitalized in California is trending downward, Newsom announced Monday he is reducing requirements to reopen, which will permit 53 of the states 58 counties to move more quickly to reopen.

Last week, Newsom required counties to have no more than one new case of coronavirus per 100,000 residents every 14 days. He has now reduced that requirement to 2.5 new cases of coronavirus per 100,000 residents every 14 days, giving San Luis Obispo County the ability to reduce shelter at home requirements.

Counties will still have to demonstrate to the state that the latest set of requirements has been met in order to move forward and open restaurants for modified dining.

Sometime in the next two weeks, Newsom said he also plans to reveal specifics for reopening in-store retail shopping, barber shops and beauty salons and permitting sporting events without spectators.

Nationwide, the number of coronavirus deaths has been trending downward. On Sunday, there were 865 U.S. coronavirus related deaths, the second time since April 1 that there has been under 1,000 daily deaths.

