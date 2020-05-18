Front Page  »  

Gov. Gavin Newsom changes rules for reopening, again

May 18, 2020

Gov. Gavin Newsom

After noting the number of people hospitalized in California is trending downward, Newsom announced Monday he is reducing requirements to reopen, which will permit 53 of the states 58 counties to move more quickly to reopen.

Last week, Newsom required counties to have no more than one new case of coronavirus per 100,000 residents every 14 days. He has now reduced that requirement to 2.5 new cases of coronavirus per 100,000 residents every 14 days, giving San Luis Obispo County the ability to reduce shelter at home requirements.

Counties will still have to demonstrate to the state that the latest set of requirements has been met in order to move forward and open restaurants for modified dining.

Sometime in the next two weeks, Newsom said he also plans to reveal specifics for reopening in-store retail shopping, barber shops and beauty salons and permitting sporting events without spectators.

Nationwide, the number of coronavirus deaths has been trending downward. On Sunday, there were 865 U.S. coronavirus related deaths, the second time since April 1 that there has been under 1,000 daily deaths.


just the facts

Just remember…Venezuela Gavin Newsom is planning to be a candidate for President in 2024!

No way!


05/18/2020 6:44 pm
kayaknut

What qualifies as .5 of a case? having only one symptom……typical government BS


05/18/2020 5:18 pm
codlips

Can’t we just recall this moron?


05/18/2020 4:37 pm
DocT

Newsom has full command of the virus! It obeys him!


Or, as is a more accurate description, “Newsom has full command of the response to the virus! We obey him!”


He’s done such a good job, at this point we don’t even need a virus. We’re leash trained and compliant, ready to be injected.


I can’t wait for the “second wave!” It’s been predicted, which means it should be absolutely awesome. The few small businesses that survived Covid-response will get to die; teachers and school employees will get furloughed, and perhaps some new non-essential business can go under! Yay!


They’re just a bit nervous there isn’t more dead bodies stacked up. People are starting to wonder about the official lies……normally in a pandemic we know people who are sick…..


But even so, Newsom is in command. All the cattle are happy and the ones who aren’t won’t be around too much longer.


Here’s a great idea for a new business: contract with moving van rental companies to drive their vehicles back to CA after all the one-way rentals for people who give up and leave CA.


05/18/2020 3:56 pm
pasoparent5

Gavin is drunk with power.

Always has been, always will be.


05/18/2020 3:37 pm
UnReasoned

Seems like he’s stepped up the timeline for releasing control. He’s mad!


05/18/2020 4:31 pm
mazin

Most coronavirus infections occur indoors when people are in sustained proximity. So, let’s increase the air flow in potentially crowded spaces, by closing off streets in front of restaurants and bars, to allow open street dining. Why not? It’s spring.

Good news! Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shows promise. https://www.businessinsider.com/moderna-coronavirus-vaccine-releases-first-human-trial-results-2020-5


Vote Up0Vote Down 
﻿