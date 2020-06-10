Grover Beach man attempts to rob two women at knifepoint

June 10, 2020

Grover Beach police officers arrested a man who allegedly tried to rob two women inside an ATM kiosk on Tuesday.

At about 4:45 p.m., the man, armed with a knife, attempted to rob two different women while they were trying to use the ATM inside a Bank of America kiosk, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.

Shortly afterwards, officer located the suspect in a parking lot in the 1400 block of W. Grand Avenue. Officers identified the man as 25-year-old Lance James Overduin fo Grover Beach.

Officers found Overduin in possession of a knife and arrested him. Authorities booked Overduin into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on two counts of attempted robbery and two counts of drawing a deadly weapon upon another.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Overduin remains in custody with his bail set at $60,000.

Loading...