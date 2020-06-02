San Miguel man’s body found a day after fatal crash
June 2, 2020
A 50-year-old San Miguel man was killed May 31 in a single car accident. A day later, a rancher found the crashed vehicle at the bottom of a steep arroyo.
Shortly before 7 a.m. on Sunday, Daniel Koudelka was driving on the 4100 block of Ranchita Canyon Road near Nickel Creek Road in San Miguel when he failed to take a turn, and drove off the road. His Nissan Juke rolled three times, plummeted down a steep incline, and came to rest in a dry, sandy creek bed.
Koudelka was killed in the crash.
On Monday evening, a rancher who was tending to his animals discovered the crashed vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation. CHP officers believe Koudelka was impaired at the time of the crash.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines