National Guard deployed to Paso Robles for protests

June 2, 2020

By Richard Bastian

What started off as a peaceful protest over the death of George Floyd, with approximately 150 people marching through the city, exploded when about 700 people, some from out of area, joined the protest.

One man, who said he was from Mississippi, began agitating protestors. He moved in close proximity to officers’ faces, and began yelling, “F*** the police.”

Shortly after 3 p.m., a transport plane full of national guardsman landed at the Paso Robles Airport. One guardsman said they had been deployed to the area because of the protest, others were tight lipped. A total of three transport planes loaded with national guardsman have landed in Paso Robles.

Meanwhile, a group of locals, calling themselves “Protect Paso,” has formed to protect the community. The group of 5,231 members has pledged to defend the city from rioters.

“We all have a deep connection to this city, its citizens, and the police officers,” according to the group’s Facebook page. “I will personally stand armed to protect them and local businesses. I’m asking those that wish to do that same to prepare yourselves to do so as well, invite members that you trust that would also join us in arms.”

