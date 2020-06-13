SLO County deputy remains in critical care

June 13, 2020

The San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputy, who was shot in the face by a gunman on Wednesday, remains in critical care, according to deputy Nicholas Dreyfus’ wife Tyler Dreyfus.

Following an ambush at the Paso Robles police department, Dreyfus and another deputy went to assist in the manhunt. While the two deputies searched the downtown area, the gunman shot Dreyfus in the face.

Dreyfus was then flown to a trauma center out of the area where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

Tyler Dreyfus provided the following statement on Friday:

“Currently Nick remains in critical care but is stable. He has undergone several procedures and continues to be evaluated on a daily basis. Doctors have provided very positive feedback regarding his current condition and prognosis and remain optimistic for a positive outcome. Nick is surrounded by family and fellow Deputies and his spirits are high! On behalf of Nick and his family, we want to thank all of those whom have reached out and shown concern and compassion. All of your support is appreciated and welcomed. Thank you.”

Loading...