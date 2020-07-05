California Valley brush fire burns 450 acres
July 5, 2020
The Lake Fire has burned 450 acres in the California Valley and is 68 percent contained on Sunday morning.
On the evening of July 4, a caller reported the fire burning off Soda Lake Road north of Highway 58. A structure and a vehicle were involved in the blaze, according to Cal Fire.
Firefighters contained the forward spread of the fire as it burned towards the Topaz Solar Farm.
