Two Templeton nursing home residents die of coronavirus

July 28, 2020

Two elderly residents of a Templeton nursing facility, where there is a lingering coronavirus outbreak, died during the past day of COVID-19, health officials announced Tuesday.

Both patients who died were in their 80s and had been living at Vineyard Hills Health Center. A total of three residents and one former resident of the skilled nursing facility in Templeton have now died of coronavirus, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

An employee of the Vineyard Hills Health Center first tested positive in April, and the virus has since spread among staff and residents at the facility.

On Tuesday, there were 45 newly confirmed coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County. Paso Robles leads with 21 new cases, followed by Atascadero with eight, and Nipomo with five.

Of the 1,689 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 1,261 individuals have recovered, and 11 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 13 people in the hospital — four in intensive care, and 404 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 432

San Luis Obispo — 235

Nipomo — 235

Atascadero — 195

Arroyo Grande — 138

Grover Beach — 79

Templeton — 62

San Miguel — 47

Oceano — 47

Pismo Beach — 44

Los Osos — 34

Morro Bay — 24

Cambria — 22

Santa Margarita — 17

CMC — 11

Cayucos — 10

Shandon — 9

Avila Beach — 6

Other county cases — 42

As of Tuesday evening, there have been 474,819 positive cases, and 8,714 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 4,498,343 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 152,320 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 16,899,009 cases with 663,539 dead.

