Firefighters extinguish yet another blaze at the Ocean Dunes

August 26, 2020

For the fourth time in less than two weeks, a fire was reported burning at the Oceano Dunes. On Tuesday afternoon, firefighters extinguished the 10 foot by 10 foot blaze.

On Aug. 13, the Dunes Fire scorched 11 acres. Ignited near Third and Fourth streets in Oceano, the fire moved quickly through the dense brush and grasses growing on the dunes between the two entrances to the Oceano Dunes State Vehicle Recreation Area.

Three days later, a 911 caller reported another fire burning in the same area. It was quickly extinguished. Then on Aug. 17, firefighters put out another small fire in the same general area.

It is suspected homeless people living in the area started the fires.

On July 13, firefighters kept a fire that was rapidly spreading through the thick brush to 5 acres. In that case, investigators took two homeless people into custody for allegedly starting the fire, though it was unclear if it was a case of arson or the result of negligence.

