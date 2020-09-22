Coronavirus cases soar at Cal Poly, will it delay reopening?

September 21, 2020

BY CCN STAFF

Ninety students at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo have tested positive for the coronavirus since mid-July, ripples of which could impact the entire county.

Of those who have tested positive, six live on campus and 84 reside off campus. Campus staff has placed three students who live in campus housing in isolation, 14 in quarantine, and 75 who live in dorms with an infected student in quarantine in place.

For more than a week, San Luis Obispo County maintained an average of 19.5 new coronavirus cases or less a day. If those numbers had continued for two weeks, multiple businesses could either have reopened or relaxed restrictions as the county would move from the purple to the red tier.

In California’s red tier, nail salons, movie theaters and gyms can reopen. It also allows for indoor restaurant dining, and after two weeks in the red tier school districts can reopen K-12 schools.

However, during the past seven days SLO County has averaged 23.57 new cases a day, with the greatest number of cases — 36 out of 139, occurring in San Luis Obispo.

While all Cal Poly students are listed in county numbers, those whose primary address remains outside of SLO County, will not count in the state’s numbers used to evaluate tier placement.

Students began moving into campus residence halls on Sept. 3, with the move-in process lasting until Sept. 13. Classes began on Sept. 14.

Students were required to have a coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of arriving on campus

During the past three days, SLO County reported 78 new coronavirus cases. San Luis Obispo leads with 19 new cases, followed by Paso Robles with 13.

Of the 3,438 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 3,177 individuals have recovered, and 27 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 13 people in the hospital — five in intensive care, and 218 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 815

San Luis Obispo — 578

Atascadero — 363

Nipomo — 336

CMC inmates — 289

Arroyo Grande — 210

Grover Beach — 158

Templeton — 127

San Miguel — 117

Oceano — 105

Pismo Beach — 63

Los Osos — 56

Morro Bay — 55

Shandon — 43

Cambria — 34

Santa Margarita — 30

Cayucos — 17

Creston — 15

Cal Poly residents — 8

Avila Beach — 7

San Simeon — 6

Other county cases — 6

As of Monday afternoon, there have been 790,288 positive cases, and 15,066 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 7,044,337 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 204,460 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 31,469,492 cases with 968,858 dead.

