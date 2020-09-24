Two SLO County residents under 50 die with coronavirus

September 24, 2020

One person under the age of 50 and another under the age of 40 died this week of the coronavirus, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department announced Wednesday.

The deaths mark the first two SLO County residents under the age of 50 to die of coronavirus. Both of the individuals, one who was in his/her 40s and the other in his/her 30s, reportedly had underlying health conditions.

“We don’t like to see any deaths, but those were particularly heartbreaking,” County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said at a weekly press conference on Wednesday.

During the past two days, SLO County reported 41 new coronavirus cases. San Luis Obispo leads with 12 new cases, followed by Paso Robles with 10.

Of the 3,479 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 3,208 individuals have recovered, and 29 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are seven people in the hospital — three in intensive care, and 233 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 825

San Luis Obispo — 590

Atascadero — 366

Nipomo — 339

CMC inmates — 292

Arroyo Grande — 214

Grover Beach — 188

Templeton — 127

San Miguel — 117

Oceano — 110

Pismo Beach — 64

Los Osos — 56

Morro Bay — 56

Shandon — 43

Cambria — 34

Santa Margarita — 31

Cayucos — 17

Creston — 15

Cal Poly residents — 8

Avila Beach — 7

San Simeon — 6

Other county cases — 6

As of Wednesday evening, there have been 796,830 positive cases, and 15,313 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 7,139,553 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 206,593 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 32,110,901 cases with 982,196 dead.

