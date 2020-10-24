Car crashes into awning at Black Horse Coffee Shop in SLO

October 24, 2020

By CCN STAFF

Two cars collided on Broad Street in San Luis Obispo on Friday evening, propelling one of the cars through a sign and into an awning at the Black Horse Coffee Shop.

During rush hour traffic, the cars crashed with one remaining on the Broad Street and the other damaging landscaping and property. No one was injured in the crash.

The coffee shop is open for business, though they have closed a portion of their outdoor seating.

