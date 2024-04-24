Elderly woman falls 80 feet over Central Coast cliff

April 24, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A few days after a fatal fall in Isla Vista, an elderly woman fell 80 feet over a cliff in the Goleta area on Tuesday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Shortly bfore 1 p.m., the woman fell from the More Mesa bluff west of Austin Road and landed on the beach below. A bystander called 911 to report the fall.

Fire crews used stairs down the beach to reach the woman and carry her up to an ambulance. The ambulance transported her to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with a medic or medics onboard.

On Saturday, 23-year-old Jacob William Aladar Parker died after falling over the side of an Isla Vista cliff. Parker fell approximately 50 feet over a cliff behind 6625 Del Playa. Fire officials say the man had reportedly climbed over a barrier fence prior to his fall.

Fire personnel carried Parker up stairs from the beach below, and an ambulance transported him to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. The San Diego man died of his injuries at the hospital.

