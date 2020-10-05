SLO police searching for dog nabbed at local store

October 5, 2020

A local shopper at the Smart & Final on Johnson Avenue in San Luis Obispo left the store on Friday night to find their car had been stolen with their dog inside.

Officers found the vehicle in Marina on Saturday, but the pup Kaia was not in the car. The suspected car thief is refusing to disclose what they did with the dog.

San Luis Obispo police officers are asking the public to be on the lookout for Kaia. Officers are asking anyone who might know where the missing dog is to call (805) 781-7312.

“Please help get this fur baby back to her family,” the department posted on Facebook.

