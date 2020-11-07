SLO police increase patrols, cite those having prohibited gatherings

November 6, 2020

Statement by San Luis Obispo City Administrators

The City of San Luis Obispo continues to take action to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community. With the recent spike in new cases, the City of San Luis Obispo, in coordination with Cal Poly and the County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department, have increased targeted outreach to both on-campus and off-campus residents.

The targeted outreach focuses on the 18 to 29 age range and public health guidelines:

Wear a face covering in public

Maintain six feet of distance from others outside your household

Wash your hands frequently

Stay home if you are sick

Get tested

In addition, the San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly Police Departments will be increasing proactive patrols over the weekend and enforcing violations of the Safety Enhancement Zone. The Safety Enhancement Zone doubles the fine for violations for noise, unruly gatherings, open alcohol container, public urination and violations of public health orders.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department will continue to issue citations for gatherings that violate public health orders.

City Manager Derek Johnson stated: “We all have a personal responsibility to family, friends, small businesses, and the medical community to be attentive and to follow public health orders. The Community has asked for, and we will be more vigorous in our enforcement, of Public Health Orders. We can do and must do better”

In recent weeks, the City of San Luis Obispo has taken additional actions to slow the spread by offering alternative activities for Halloween and Día de los Muertos and monitoring wastewater samples for COVID-19 genetic markers.

For more information from the City’s response to COVID-19, please visit our site. The City is committed to keeping our community informed.

