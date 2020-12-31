Eight people died from the coronavirus in SLO County, a new record
December 30, 2020
San Luis Obispo County set a one-day record on Tuesday for coronavirus-related deaths, reporting eight fatalities.
As SLO County’s reporting of new coronavirus cases lags behind the state’s reporting, CalCoastNews will now report daily case numbers from the state while reporting cases by city from the county. Testing labs forward positive coronavirus results to the state, which forwards the cases on to counties to verify residency and do contact tracing, which at times takes several days.
Of the 10,387 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 7,919 individuals have recovered, and 82 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 58 people in the hospital — 11 in the intensive care unit, and 2,468 recuperating at home.
Cases by city:
Paso Robles — 2,264
San Luis Obispo — 2,152
Atascadero — 897
Arroyo Grande — 733
CMC inmates, SLO County numbers — 726
Nipomo — 696
Grover Beach — 414
Oceano — 353
Templeton — 308
San Miguel — 286
Cal Poly residents — 256
Los Osos — 208
Morro Bay — 201
Pismo Beach — 155
Ash-patients — 124
Shandon — 89
Santa Margarita — 84
Cambria — 72
Creston — 43
Cayucos — 43
Avila Beach — 16
San Simeon — 8
As of Tuesday evening, there have been 2,251,733 positive cases, and 25,023 deaths in California.
Currently, more than 20,216,991 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 350,778 have died.
In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 83,060,276 cases with 1,812,046 dead.
