Pedestrian hit in the fog on Highway 101 in SLO

December 3, 2020

Update: Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo.

Original article: A pedestrian was hit on northbound Highway 101 at the Prado Road offramp early Thursday morning, according to the CHP.

Shortly after 6 a.m., a 911 caller reported an injured person lying on Highway 101 in dense fog. Officers arrived to also find debris on the highway and traffic backing up.

In addition, a black Audi crashed in the fog.

Officers have shut the Prado Road northbound onramp to Highway 101, and are diverting traffic.

