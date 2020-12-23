SLO County coronavirus cases continue to soar

December 23, 2020

While California reports a modest decline in new coronavirus cases, San Luis Obispo County continues to set new daily case records. On Tuesday, the county logged 258 new cases.

During the past two days, SLO County reported 500 new coronavirus cases and six new deaths. Paso Robles leads with 194 new cases, followed by San Luis Obispo with 83, Atascadero with 48, Arroyo Grande with 45 and Nipomo with 40.

Of the 9,303 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 6,962 individuals have recovered, and 66 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 44 people in the hospital — six in the intensive care unit, and 2,213 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 2,131

San Luis Obispo — 2,007

Atascadero — 813

Arroyo Grande — 655

Nipomo — 639

CMC inmates, SLO County numbers — 607

Grover Beach — 370

Oceano — 312

Templeton — 288

San Miguel — 271

Cal Poly residents — 256

Los Osos — 182

Morro Bay — 174

Pismo Beach — 143

Shandon — 84

Santa Margarita — 77

Ash-patients — 76

Cambria — 66

Creston — 41

Cayucos — 37

Avila Beach — 13

San Simeon — 8

Other county cases where location has not yet been determined — 56

As of Wednesday evening, there have been 1,989,607 positive cases, and 23,428 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 18,887,831 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 339,907 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 78,998,310 cases with 1,735,964 dead.

Loading...