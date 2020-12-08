SLO County sets another coronavirus case record

December 8, 2020

As San Luis Obispo County residents prepared for three weeks under stay-at-home orders, with 186 new coronavirus cases on Saturday the county set another record. Likely spurred by Thanksgiving gatherings, California also logged a record number of deaths this weekend.

Next week, the first batch of the vaccine is expected in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday. There is approximately 2 million doses of the vaccine headed to the state before the end of the year, enough to vaccinate about half of the state’s healthcare workers.

After healthcare workers, residents at long-term care facilities should be next.

During the past three days, SLO County reported 333 new coronavirus cases. Paso Robles leads with 70 new cases, followed by Arroyo Grande with 62, San Luis Obispo with 56 and Atascadero with 36.

Of the 6,873 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 5,957 individuals have recovered, and 42 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 14 people in the hospital — four in the intensive care unit, and 853 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 1,660

San Luis Obispo — 1,583

Atascadero — 611

Nipomo — 499

Arroyo Grande — 459

CMC inmates — 305

Cal Poly residents — 256

Grover Beach — 237

San Miguel — 2225

Templeton — 203

Oceano — 195

Los Osos — 121

Morro Bay — 114

Pismo Beach — 105

Shandon — 64

Santa Margarita — 55

Cambria — 42

Creston — 34

Ash-patients — 24

Cayucos — 25

Avila Beach — 13

San Simeon — 7

Other county cases where location has not yet been determined — 35

As of Monday evening, there have been 1,396,453 positive cases, and 20,049 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 15,370,339 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 290,474 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 68,001,959 cases with 1,551,771 dead.

Loading...