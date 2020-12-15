Two shootings within eight hours in Santa Maria

December 15, 2020

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A pair of shootings in Santa Maria on Monday left two victims with gunshot wounds and one of the individuals in critical condition.

Shortly after noon, a caller reported an adult male victim had arrived at Marian Regional Medical Center in a private vehicle, following a shooting near Depot Drive and Chapel Street. The victim sustained a gunshot wound and received treatment for his injury, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

At about 7:30 p.m., a 911 caller reported a shooting in the 200 block of W. Williams Street. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound. Responders transported the victim to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

It is unclear if Santa Maria police have identified a suspect in either of the shootings. Likewise, it is unclear if the two shootings are connected.

Detectives are investigating both of the shootings. Anyone who has information about either of the shootings is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.

