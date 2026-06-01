San Luis Obispo police searching for suspect who used stolen credit cards
June 1, 2026
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
San Luis Obispo police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect who allegedly used stolen credits cards to make purchases last month.
The male suspect allegedly made fraudulent purchases at Target and Chevron on May 10. The San Luis Obispo Police Department is circulating an image of the suspect, who appears to be on surveillance footage exiting Target.
Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact Officer Noriega at (805) 594-8073.
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