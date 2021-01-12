Front Page  »  

FBI warns of armed protesters headed to all 50 state capitols

January 12, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Plans exist for armed protests through Inauguration Day at all 50 state capitols, as well as at the United States Capitol, according to an internal FBI bulletin. [ABC News]

One group is calling for storming local, state and federal courthouses and administrative buildings in the event President Donald Trump is removed from office prior to Inauguration Day. The group is also planning to storm government offices in every state on Jan. 20 — the day President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated, regardless of whether individuals states certified electoral votes for Trump or Biden, the FBI is warning.

“The FBI received information about an identified armed group intending to travel to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 16,” the bulletin says. “They have warned that if Congress attempts to remove POTUS via the 25th Amendment, a huge uprising will occur.”

On Monday, in the aftermath of last week’s storming of the United States Capitol by a pro-Trump crowd, Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives moved forward with an effort to make Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet invoke the 25th Amendment, declaring Trump incapable of performing his duties and replacing him with Pence until Biden’s inauguration. However, Republican Rep. Alex Mooney, of West Virginia, blocked the effort, prompting House Democrats to introduce an article of impeachment against Trump for “incitement of insurrection.”


4
Jon Tatro

These idiot lunatic fringe on both the left and right have literally exhausted the normal people who don’t give a shit about whatever cause they may be so worked up over.


01/12/2021 5:17 pm
MrYan

Aren’t these “armed protestors “ the same groups of people who were recently being hailed here at CCN as “hero protectors” during the BLM protests? I seem to remember more than a few here applauding the Proud Boys, 3%ers, and Oath Keeper’s coming to town with guns this summer.


01/12/2021 4:07 pm
paragon

If it’s the same caliber of buffoons in their coup cosplay costumes (aka the Pillage People led by Facist Gump) that rioted in DC, I don’t think we have anything to worry about. They will be squashed like bugs, which is what should have happened to them on Jan 6th.


01/12/2021 3:43 pm
Adam Trask

Last ditch efforts, maybe. Seems like the Trump thing is dying on the vine. Cheney of Wyoming is signaling she will vote for impeachment, and seems like McConnell is happy about it.


Looks like Donald has worn out his welcome and I doubt that some disgruntled white supremacists, who have stormed out of their closets in recent years, will pursue things further than what has already taken place. At least I hope not.


At any rate, Biden will be inaugurated next Wednesday and Trump will retreat to Florida or wherever. The U.S. will move on with scars and all, but, you know what, Jefferson, Madison, Hamilton, etc. designed something that could not be overthrown by the idiots who follow one man.


God bless our nation.


01/12/2021 3:20 pm
