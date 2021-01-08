Sierra Vista hospital patient threatens people with a knife
January 8, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center patient armed with a knife allegedly threatened individuals at the San Luis Obispo hospital Friday morning, prompting the facility to go into a lockdown.
Officials placed Sierra Vista on lockdown for about 45 minutes, spanning approximately 8:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. SLOPD officers arrived at the hospital and arrested the patient with the knife.
No one suffered injuries during the incident.
