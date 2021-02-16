San Luis Coastal preparing to reopen schools in March

February 16, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The San Luis Coastal Unified School District is preparing to possibly reopen all of its campuses by mid-March. The proposed plan calls for a phased-in return to on-campus instruction in which all students switch from remote learning to a hybrid model.

On March 4, kindergarten through 2nd grade students would begin hybrid in-person and remote instruction. Grades 3rd through 6th would begin hybrid instruction on March 8, and 7th through 12th grade students would begin with the hybrid format on March 15.

Likewise, Los Osos Middle School 6th grade students would also begin with hybrid instruction on March 15.

The move to in-person learning is contingent upon San Luis Obispo County exiting California’s purple tier and returning to the red tier, if existing state rules remain the same.

