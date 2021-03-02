Front Page  »  

Bomb threat delays hearings at the San Luis Obispo County Courthouse

March 2, 2021

Multiple hearings at the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court were delayed or rescheduled Tuesday morning after someone called in a bomb threat.

At about 8 a.m., an unknown caller reported a bomb in the building. Bailiffs then cleared most of the courthouse while a search for the alleged bomb was made.

In Department 5, Judge Michael Duffy delayed court for a short time before hearing several cases. Even so, at least one deputy district attorney was unable to attend by Zoom because he had been evacuated from the building.

Law enforcement then brought in a bomb smelling canine.

No further information has been released at this time.


givemeliberty

Tianna Arata Wentworth is on the court calendar for this morning, interesting coincidence.


03/02/2021 10:39 am
