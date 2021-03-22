Front Page  »  

Drug dog finds half ton of meth during Oxnard traffic stop

March 22, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An Oxnard Police Department K-9 detected a half ton of methamphetamine that was being smuggled in produce boxes last week.

Police Officer Caston and K-9 Rocky were conducting a traffic stop of a vehicle in Oxnard when Rocky alerted the officer to the presence of narcotics, the Oxnard Police Department stated in a Facebook post. During a search of the vehicle, Caston found more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of $2.8 million.

Officers arrested the driver of the vehicle on numerous felony narcotics charges, as well as for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Following the incident, Rocky posed for a photo with the produce boxes containing the methamphetamine.


Loading...
Related:


5
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
derasmus

Thanks to the Biden administration and the Democratic majority and their border policies we can expect much more of this type of thing.


Vote Up2Vote Down 
03/22/2021 8:54 pm
DJB

The headline shows half ton, the article says 1000 pounds. That is quite a discrepancy!


Vote Up-6Vote Down 
03/22/2021 6:34 pm
DJB

My bad…. math error


Vote Up2Vote Down 
03/22/2021 7:05 pm
FoxtrotYankee

Good boy


Vote Up35Vote Down 
03/22/2021 2:39 pm
horse_soldier

This is a drop in the bucket of drugs moving throughout the country, but like rain, every drop helps.


Vote Up26Vote Down 
03/22/2021 1:21 pm
﻿