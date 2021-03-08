One person killed in motorcycle crash near Pozo Saloon

March 8, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

One person died Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash near the Pozo Saloon.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the motorcyclist slid, lost control and crashed on Pozo Road down the street from the saloon, according to Cal Fire. A witness called 911, and attempted to perform CPR on the motorcyclist while paramedics were on their way.

However, responders pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene of the crash. A CHP investigation into the fatal collision is ongoing.

