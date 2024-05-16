San Luis Obispo lowers parking rates in response to public outcry

May 15, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

In response to backlash from the public, the San Luis Obispo City Council voted on Tuesday to lower parking rates.

During its meeting, the council considered three options. The first option consisted of keeping the first hour in parking structures free while slightly lowering the parking structure rate. The second option was to lower all parking rates while eliminating the free first hour in structures. The third option was to combine the first two.

The council voted unanimously in favor of lowering all rates and eliminating the free first hour in structures.

Starting July 8, the cost of parking in downtown structures will decrease for $3 per hour to $2 per hour. The maximum amount for a day in a structure will drop from $12 to $8.

On-street parking in the downtown core will decrease from $4 per hour to $2.75 per hour. Outer perimeter parking rates will decrease from $3 per hour to $2.25 per hour.

Additionally, the cost of a parking structure permit will drop from $85 per month to $45 per month. Likewise, the parking time limit in the downtown core will rise from two to three hours.

Lastly, the city cut in half the price for businesses to offer parking validation for the structures. Businesses will be able to purchase 100 validation tickets for $100. Each ticket will cover one hour of parking.

“Downtown visitors who choose to stay longer to enjoy the vibrant downtown that we all love will soon save money on parking,” Interim City Manager Whitney McDonald said in a statement. “To our community: Thank you for staying engaged and patient through this process. We hear you and we are going to make downtown San Luis Obispo parking more affordable and easier to use. Some changes will happen this summer, but other improvements will take a little bit longer.”

