Dead whale washes up on Pismo Beach amid offshore sonar use

May 14, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A dead whale washed up on Pismo Beach Sunday morning amid a company’s use of sonar off the coast.

The small whale carcass appeared on the shore near Tower 5 north of the Pismo Pier, attracting numerous seagulls. The tide pulled the small whale back into the ocean later Sunday, and it has not washed back onto the beach since. [Tribune]

The whale’s cause of death is unknown. It appeared to be a juvenile whale.

In the aftermath of the federal government auctioning off three offshore wind energy sites 20 to 30 miles off the coast near Morro Bay, Equinor brought its survey vessel, Island Pride, to the Central Coast from Norway in April. The boat began survey work on the ocean floor on April 19.

Since Equinor began using sonar off the coast, local fishermen have reported catch numbers are down 67% to 70%. On Feb. 29, two groups of commercial fishermen filed a legal challenge against the state’s wind energy plans, arguing the process violates their constitutional right to fish. The lawsuit asks the court to revoke survey permits and not to allow any new permits until proper mitigation and protections are in place.

