Two Fresno men arrested for stealing from Paso Robles Target store

May 14, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Police officers arrested two Fresno men for stealing from the Paso Robles Target store on Monday.

At approximately 4:04 p.m., Paso Robles police learned of a theft at Target. Officers investigated and determined Christopher Arreola, 28, and Brennan Visser, 42, had stolen approximately $2,000 worth of items from the store, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Police say Arreola fled the scene in a black Ford Focus while Visser fled by foot.

When officers attempted to stop Arreola’s car, he rear-ended a vehicle, then fled by foot. Officers chased Arreola on foot and took him into custody.

No one suffered injuries in the collision. Officers searched the Ford Focus and found a small amount of narcotics, burglary tools and stolen property.

Authorities booked Arreola in San Luis Obispo County Jail on a range of charges including felony theft, possession of narcotics, warrants, possession of burglary tools and driving under the influence of drugs.

Police located Visser in an adjacent parking lot, where they arrested him without incident. Officers booked Visser in SLO County Jail.

Arreola currently remains in custody with no bail amount set, according to the county sheriff’s office website. Visser remains in jail with his bail set at $20,000.

An investigation into the case remains ongoing. Investigators ask that anyone who has additional information about the case contact the Paso Robles Police Department.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...