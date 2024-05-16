K-9 helps Pismo Beach police capture suspect inside trailer

May 16, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A K-9 helped Pismo Beach police officers arrest a suspect who was barricaded inside a trailer on Wednesday.

Dispatchers sent officers to an RV trailer that a suspect had allegedly broken into. The suspect was believed to be hiding inside the previously unoccupied trailer, according to the Pismo Beach Police Department.

Police made many attempts to call the suspect. The person did not respond.

Officer Downs and K-9 Kylo then came out to the scene to assist with locating the suspect. With help from the K-9, officers managed to safely take the suspect into custody.

The incident marked Kylo’s first arrest assist, the police department stated in a social media post.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...