SLO County now has three available vaccines, cases continue to drop

March 5, 2021

San Luis Obispo County announced today that it received its first allocation of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, which it will reallocate to several local pharmacies.

The county’s three public COVID-19 vaccine clinics will continue to administer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at this time. Residents over 65 and healthcare workers can book appointments at ReadySLO.

Through the county health department, local pharmacies and the long-term care facility pharmacy program — local residents have already received 77,633 vaccine doses.

During the past seven days, the average number of new cases has fallen by 46%. It is possible SLO County could move into the more lenient orange tier within the next two weeks.

Over the past three days, SLO County reported 111 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 19835 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 246 have died.

There are 13 SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with five in intensive care units.

Cases by area

Paso Robles – 3,922

San Luis Obispo – 3,737

California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,382

Atascadero – 1,866

Nipomo – 1,498

Arroyo Grande – 1,405

Grover Beach – 823

Oceano – 680

Templeton – 597

San Miguel – 494

Los Osos – 455

Morro Bay – 407

Cal Poly (campus residents) – 346

Pismo Beach – 321

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 206

Cambria – 174

Shandon – 139

Santa Margarita – 131

Creston – 80

Cayucos – 68

Avila Beach – 28

San Simeon – 21

Bradley – 7

In Santa Barbara County, there have been 32,050 confirmed coronavirus cases and 413 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Cases by area:

Santa Maria — 10,861 Santa Barbara — 6,043 Lompoc — 3,384 Orcutt — 1,702 Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,088



As of Friday evening, there have been 3,593,079 positive cases, and 53,864 deaths in California.

More than 29,593,704 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 535,563 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 116,674,528 cases with 2,592,129 dead.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.

Loading...