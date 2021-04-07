Grover Beach man struck and killed on Highway 99
April 6, 2021
A 60-year-old Grover Beach man was struck and killed as he walked on Highway 99 in Modesto early Saturday morning, according to the CHP.
Shortly after 2 a.m., Raymond Wallace was walking in the far right lane of the highway when he was struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Daisy Ojeda, 23. Ojeda suffered minor injuries in the crash.
A semi truck driven by Juel Alston, 59, and a Toyota driven by Richard Woodard, 47, also struck Wallace, who died at the scene. Alston and Woodard were not injured.
Officers do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines