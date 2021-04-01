Teen wounded in shooting in Santa Maria

April 1, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A gunman shot and wounded a 17-year-old boy in Santa Maria Tuesday evening, resulting in the victim being flown to a hospital.

At about 6 p.m., a caller reported a shooting in the area of the 1700 block of S. Lincoln Street. Officers arrived at the scene and found evidence of a shooting but did not locate a victim in the area, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Shortly afterwards, the police department began receiving information that the victim had arrived at a home. Officers and medical personnel then located a 17-year-old at the residence who had sustained a gunshot wound.

An ambulance transported the teen to an undisclosed location. The teen was then flown to a local hospital.

Detectives are investigating the shooting. It is unclear if they have identified a suspect.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the shooting to call the police department at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.

