Front Page  »  

Two people injured in rollover crash in Cayucos

April 5, 2021

Two people suffered major injuries Monday evening in a rollover crash in Cayucos.

At about 6:30 p.m., a Caycuos resident reported seeing a green car roll down a hill near the intersection of Chaney Avenue and Gilbert Avenue from their balcony. Officers arrived to find two people, both of whom were ejected from the vehicle, suffering from major injuries.

Emergency personnel transported one victim by air and the other by a ground ambulance.


Loading...
Related:


Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
﻿