59 new COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County, most in SLO
April 5, 2021
San Luis Obispo County reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days, with 64 percent of those infected living in SLO or at Cal Poly.
While the number of new cases are falling in most parts of the county, the number of new infections in SLO City is surging, with most of those infected in the 18 to 29 age group. The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus over the past three days by age group:
- Ages zero through 17 — five
- Ages 18 through 29 — 37
- Ages 30 through 49 — 12
- Ages 50 and above — five
Of the 59 new coronavirus cases in SLO County over the past three days, San Luis Obispo leads with 36 new cases, followed by Atascadero with eight and Paso Robles with five.
As of Monday afternoon, 20,606 people in SLO County have tested positive for the pandemic. Of those, 256 have died. There are six SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with one in intensive care units.
Cases by area:
- Paso Robles – 4,050
- San Luis Obispo – 4,029
- California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,384
- Atascadero – 1,964
- Nipomo – 1,547
- Arroyo Grande – 1,444
- Grover Beach – 860
- Oceano – 690
- Templeton – 610
- San Miguel – 519
- Los Osos – 480
- Morro Bay – 418
- Cal Poly (campus residents) – 375
- Pismo Beach – 334
- Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 206
- Cambria – 177
- Santa Margarita – 144
- Shandon – 139
- Creston – 85
- Cayucos – 69
- Avila Beach – 30
- San Simeon – 21
- Bradley – 7
In Santa Barbara County, there have been 33,358 confirmed coronavirus cases and 440 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.
Cases by area:
Santa Maria — 11,225
Santa Barbara — 6,254
Lompoc — 3,540
Orcutt — 1,768
Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,089
There have been 3,683,331 positive cases, and 59,797 deaths in California.
More than 31,496,976 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 569,282 have died.
In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 132,423,821 cases with 2,83,801 dead.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines