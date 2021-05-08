Comparing COVID-19 case rates in Central Coast counties, to nearby counties
May 8, 2021
More than 61% of eligible Californians having received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, resulting in case rates plummeting in most counties. With 43 counties in moderate or medium tiers, life is starting to return to normal.
Counties near the Central Coast have similar new coronavirus case rates per 100,000 residents, averaged over the past seven days. All county rates, however, vary significantly with no new cases in Trinity County and 27.9 new cases per 100,000 in Siskiyou County, according to California Case Statistics.
The average new case rate is 3.8 per 100,000 California residents.
Cornovirus rates by county:
Kings County — 5.3 cases per 100,000
Fresno County — 4.1 cases per 100,000
Santa Barbara County — 4.0 cases per 100,000
Kern County — 3.6 cases per 100,000
San Luis Obispo County — 3.5 cases per 100,000
San Benito County — 3.3 cases per 100,000
Tulare County — 3.2 cases per 100,000
Ventura County — 2.6 cases per 100,000
Los Angeles County — 2.6 cases per 100,000
Monterey County — 2.5 cases per 100,000
During the past four days, SLO County reported 86 new cases. Of those, San Luis Obispo leads with 33 cases, followed by Paso Robles with 14, Arroyo Grande with 11, Atascadero with 10 and Grover Beach with seven.
As of Friday afternoon, 21,282 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus and 260 have died. There are three SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, none in the intensive care units.
Cases by area:
- San Luis Obispo – 4,298
- Paso Robles – 4,161
- California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,384
- Atascadero – 2,034
- Nipomo – 1,578
- Arroyo Grande – 1,498
- Grover Beach – 891
- Oceano – 695
- Templeton – 634
- San Miguel – 527
- Los Osos – 498
- Morro Bay – 439
- Cal Poly (campus residents) – 377
- Pismo Beach – 343
- Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 207
- Cambria – 183
- Santa Margarita – 150
- Shandon – 141
- Creston – 89
- Cayucos – 70
- Avila Beach – 31
- San Simeon – 21
- Bradley – 7
There have been 3,756,393 positive cases, and 62,220 deaths in California.
More than 33,430,278 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 595,077 have died.
In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 158,147,278 cases with 3,292,236 dead.
