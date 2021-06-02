Front Page  »  

Former SLO County man on death row dies in prison

June 1, 2021

Richard Allen Benson

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A San Luis Obispo County man who murdered a woman and her three children in Nipomo in 1986, and had been on death row since the following year, died on Memorial Day.

Correctional officers found Richard Allen Benson, 74, unresponsive in his cell at San Quentin Sate Prison at 5:27 a.m. Monday. Officers entered the cell, performed CPR and called for an ambulance. At 6:03 a.m., a paramedic pronounced Benson dead, according to the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Benson did not have a cellmate, and foul play is not suspected. The Marin County coroner will determine Benson’s cause of death.

The condemned SLO County man killed Laura Camargo and her three young children. Benson sexually assaulted Camargo’s two daughters repeatedly before killing them. He also set the family’s home on fire.

Benson’s trial was moved to Santa Barbara County because of the publicity surrounding the case. A Santa Barbara County jury convicted Benson of four counts of first-degree murder, as well as other offenses.

On April 30, 1987, a judge sentenced Benson to death.

The state admitted Benson onto death row on May 1, 1987.


kayaknut

Average cost per inmate in California is $81,000, x 34 years equals $2,754,000. Just one of the reasons the state continues to look for more money due to this type of waste.


06/02/2021 10:47 am
pigsrule

34 years on Death Row?! That means instead of legally punishing him for his heinous crimes, instead we offered room and board as well as medical care, all on the taxpayers dime. #$%&!


06/02/2021 9:57 am
shelworth

Death Row worked, it just too 34 years to do it.


06/02/2021 6:22 am
Jorge Estrada

Why did we nourish him for 34 years? At least there could have been a job that we pay other countries to perform and likely by their prisoners? Forgiveness can be very difficult, even for the reader of this crime update.


06/02/2021 5:23 am
commonsenseguy

He should of been put to death years ago. I remember those horrific crimes by this sick individual. May he feel perpetual heat of hell forever.


06/02/2021 4:50 am
derasmus

I remember this case. Very sad indeed.


06/01/2021 11:49 pm
