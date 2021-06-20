Nipomo teen dies following car crash

June 20, 2021

A Nipomo teen died Thursday from injuries he suffered in a June 5 crash in Santa Barbara County.

Shiloh Delgadillo, 18, was driving home from a graduation party when he crashed into a power pole near the intersection of Highway 166 and Bull Canyon Road. Delgadillo, who was intoxicated at the time, then got out of his car and stepped on a live wire the crash had knocked to the ground.

First responders transported the teen to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he remained in intensive care for 12 days before he died from his injuries.

CHP officers are working to determine whom provided the alcohol to Delgadillo.

Loading...