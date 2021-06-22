Wrong-way driver crashes into car on Highway 101, flees on foot
June 22, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Authorities are searching for a suspect who slammed into an oncoming vehicle while driving the wrong way on Highway 101 in Santa Maria Tuesday morning and then fled the scene on foot. [KSBY]
Shortly after 5 a.m., the suspect was driving a Ford Focus northbound on southbound Highway 101 north of the Alvin Avenue overpass. The wrong-way driver slammed into the right front of an oncoming Honda Civic.
Responders transported the driver of the Honda Civic to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries. Another individual may have also been taken to the hospital following the collision.
CHP officials say the wrong-way driver ran off after the crash and has yet to be located.
