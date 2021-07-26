Smoker ignites fire at commercial storage yard in Paso Robles
July 26, 2021
A fire that burned a commercial storage yard on Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles on Sunday afternoon was started by discarded smoking material.
Shortly after 4 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning vegetation between two
commercial properties near Black Oak Drive. The fire then spread to an adjacent commercial yard where an assortment of roofing material was stored.
The roofing material produced a large black column of smoke that was visible throughout the city.
Firefighters quickly contained the blaze.
