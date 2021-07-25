CHP officer injured in crash in rural Santa Margarita

A California Highway Patrol Officer was injured Saturday morning in a single car collision in rural Santa Margarita, which led to a helicopter transporting the officer to a local hospital. [KSBY]

Shortly before 9 a.m., the officer was responding to hit and run crash on Stagecoach Canyon Road near Park Hill Road when he attempted to verify the address on his mobile computer screen. The officer then veered off the road, hit a tree root and crashed into an oak tree.

Emergency medical personnel transported the officer in a CHP helicopter to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo. The officer has since been released back to full duty.

