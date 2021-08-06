Driver critically injured in crash in Santa Maria
August 6, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A driver suffered critical injuries after crashing into a power pole in Santa Maria Thursday night.
Shortly before 9 p.m., the driver crashed a Toyota sedan into the pole located in the 1800 block of W. Betteravia Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Fire personnel needed to carry out a major extrication effort in order to disentangle the driver from the car.
An ambulance transported the victim to Marian Regional Medical Center. Law enforcement personnel are investigating the crash.
