Paso Robles to start the school year without buses
August 9, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Because of a driver shortage, the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District will not provide most students with buses in the upcoming year. [KSBY]
Currently, the district can only provide buses for special needs children. There will be no bus routes for general education students.
The district currently has 11 routes for students with disabilities and only eight drivers, said Brad Pawlowski, the assistant superintendent of business services. He attributes the bus driver shortage to a lack of interest in the job.
The district is working with its labor partners to possibly increase wages for bus drivers. Additionally, the district is looking to hire more van drivers, who do not require the amount of training that bus drivers do.
Paso Robles parents say the district did not give them notice about the lack of bus services and have expressed concern about how they may be impacted.
