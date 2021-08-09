Road rage in SLO leads to arrest of alleged drug dealer

August 9, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A teen is in jail after he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver during a road rage incident in San Luis Obispo last month. A search of the suspect’s home on Thursday netted guns and drugs.

On July 24, a 911 caller reported a suspect in a blue Audi hatchback had been driving aggressively and had cut him off several times before pointing a handgun at him. The caller provided authorities with the license plate number of the suspect’s vehicle, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Investigators identified the suspect as Atxulivan Garcia, 19, of San Luis Obispo.

On Thursday, officers served warrants for Garcia, his home and his vehicle. While searching Garcia’s home and vehicle, investigators found a ghost Glock style handgun with a 30-round high-capacity magazine and a ghost AR15 style short barrel rifle, also with high-capacity magazines. Ghost guns are assembled from pieces that do not have serial numbers but can be purchased legally.

Additionally, investigators found several hundred rounds of ammunition, along with cocaine that Garcia was allegedly selling.

Officers arrested Garcia on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sales, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, possession of a short-barreled rifle, person armed with a firearm in commission of a health and safety code offense, exhibiting a firearm in a threatening manner, assault with a firearm on a person and two counts of possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm. Likewise, Garcia was charged with having five unrelated traffic warrants.

Garcia remains in custody with his bail set at $500,000.

