44 candidates vying for the SLO County Clerk-recorder position

September 17, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

A five-person committee selected by the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors is currently whittling down the 44 applicants for the clerk-recorder position to seven. The supervisors will then choose the winning candidate to serve through 2022.

After a rocky five years in office, former clerk-recorder Tommy Gong resigned in July. Instead of appointing interim clerk-recorder Helen Nolan to head the department, the supervisors opened up the position to applicants.

For selection committee assignments, Supervisor John Peschong selected his  legislative aide Vicki Janssen, Supervisor Bruce Gibson choose former San Luis Obispo city clerk Lee Price, Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg choose former San Luis Obispo city manager Ken Hampian, Supervisor Lynn Compton selected attorney Chuck Bell, and Supervisor Debbie Arnold choose former Atascadero city clerk Marcia Torgerson.

Nolan has applied for the job, as have several others with experience as an employee of a clerk recorders office.

San Luis Obispo based attorney Stew Jenkins, an election law attorney, is the only applicant who has registered and announced his candidacy for clerk recorder in the upcoming election.


sansimeonsam1

i just finished volunteering in this election. My interaction and communication with Helen Nolan was second to none. She would be an excellent choice


09/17/2021 3:04 pm
Sulla

My problem with Helen Nolan is that I am tired of out-of-county people taking control of San Luis Obispo county government. She only moved here from Mono County in June 2020, and has never voted in an election for any San Luis Obispo County Office. While an on-line degree from the for profit “University” of Phoenix may be impressive in one of the smallest backwater counties in the State (Mono is 54th of 58 counties in population), it does not give me confidence in her ability to meet the needs of the people of this dynamic County.


09/17/2021 2:04 pm
AllAboutTheBenjamins

They need to make sure that these candidates are not trumpies who believe the election was rigged


09/17/2021 12:00 pm
AllAboutTheBenjamins

Take a look at all their social media and if they are whining about trumps big lie of election fraud then move on to the next candidate.


09/17/2021 11:07 am
