44 candidates vying for the SLO County Clerk-recorder position

September 17, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

A five-person committee selected by the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors is currently whittling down the 44 applicants for the clerk-recorder position to seven. The supervisors will then choose the winning candidate to serve through 2022.

After a rocky five years in office, former clerk-recorder Tommy Gong resigned in July. Instead of appointing interim clerk-recorder Helen Nolan to head the department, the supervisors opened up the position to applicants.

For selection committee assignments, Supervisor John Peschong selected his legislative aide Vicki Janssen, Supervisor Bruce Gibson choose former San Luis Obispo city clerk Lee Price, Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg choose former San Luis Obispo city manager Ken Hampian, Supervisor Lynn Compton selected attorney Chuck Bell, and Supervisor Debbie Arnold choose former Atascadero city clerk Marcia Torgerson.

Nolan has applied for the job, as have several others with experience as an employee of a clerk recorders office.

San Luis Obispo based attorney Stew Jenkins, an election law attorney, is the only applicant who has registered and announced his candidacy for clerk recorder in the upcoming election.

Loading...