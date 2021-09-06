Front Page  »  

Deputies investigating gunshots fired in Templeton

September 6, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an incident Sunday at a home in Templeton in which gunshots were reportedly fired.

There were no reports of anyone suffering injuries as a result of the shooting. Sheriff’s officials have yet to release additional details about the incident.


