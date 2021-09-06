Deputies investigating gunshots fired in Templeton
September 6, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an incident Sunday at a home in Templeton in which gunshots were reportedly fired.
There were no reports of anyone suffering injuries as a result of the shooting. Sheriff’s officials have yet to release additional details about the incident.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines