Officer shoots, kills man at front door of Lompoc home

October 10, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

An investigation is underway after police officers shot and killed a suspect in the doorway of a home in Lompoc on Saturday.

Lompoc officers responded to a home on the 700 block of Cypress Avenue for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at 6:33 p.m. The suspect initially barricaded himself in the home and refused to converse with officers.

The suspect then opened the door and pointed a handgun at officers, who responded by shooting and killing the suspect. Officials are not releasing further information about the suspect at this time.

At the request of Lompoc Police Chief Joseph Mariani, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the fatal shooting.

Loading...