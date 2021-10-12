SLO County supervisors select new county clerk recorder

October 12, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

After learning one of the final three candidates had dropped out of the race for San Luis Obispo County Clerk Recorder, county supervisors voted 4-1 on Tuesday to appoint Elaina Cano, ending a contentious battle.

During her introductory speech, Cano noted the importance of transparency and the ability to lead. She worked in the SLO County Clerk Recorder’s Office for four and a half years before taking a job in the Santa Barbara clerk’s office two years ago.

“San Luis Obispo is my heart and soul,” Cano said during her interview. “I raised three boys here. This is my home.”

Out of 44 candidates, an advisory committee selected Helen Nolan and Cano — both of whom have worked in the SLO County Clerk Recorder Office — and former Yolo County Clerk Recorder Department staffer Jeffrey Barry. Before Tuesday’s meeting, Barry withdrew his application.

During her interview, interim Clerk Recorder Nolan fielded questions about issues during past elections, and her competency with the department’s computer system. In regards to the computer program, Nolan said she needed to “brush up.”

“I have honestly really competent staff,” Nolan said. “I haven’t needed to fix those problems because I have staff for the Tyler System.”

For months, both supervisors Bruce Gibson and Dawn Ortiz-Legg had battled to have Nolan appointed. During a straw vote on Tuesday, Supervisor Debbie Arnold declined to vote, Ortiz-Legg selected Nolan followed by two votes for Cano, putting Gibson in a difficult situation.

If Gibson selected Nolan, the straw vote would have been one recusal, two for Nolan and two for Cano, which would have likely reopened the selection process, an option Gibson opposed. Gibson then voted for Cano in the straw vote.

Following the straw vote, Compton made a motion to appoint Cano to head the Clerk Recorder’s Office, which resulted in a 4-1 vote with Arnold dissenting.

Supervisor Debbie Arnold voted no because she wanted to correct an issue with County Administrator Wade Horton misdirecting an advisory committee tasked with whittling down 44 candidates to seven without a requirement to have worked in county government. Instead, Horton told the committee to select five or fewer candidates who had previously worked in a county clerk recorder’s office, resulting in the selection of Cano, Nolan and Barry.

Loading...